PCSW takes notice of acid attack

Lahore: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women has condemned and taken notice of the acid attack on a girl by her fiancé for delaying the date of their marriage. The complaint of acid attack on the girl, Benish Sharif, a resident of Lahore, allegedly by her fiancé Asmat was lodged with PCSW helpline 1043. PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar demanded that Punjab police arrest the accused immediately and collect medical reports from the hospital to aid the prosecution of the heinous act. She said any sort of violence against women was unacceptable. The PCSW will follow it up with police through CCPO, Lahore and Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Advertisement