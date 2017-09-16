Sat September 16, 2017
National

September 16, 2017

Man, two children hit to death in Lahore

LAHORE: Three people, including two children, were killed by a speeding truck in the Kahna area on Friday. A man, Adil of Lakhoki, along with his three-year-old niece was going to drop his 10-year-old brother Anees at a school on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them, resulting in their deaths. Police have handed over the bodies to their family and impounded the truck. The driver fled.

