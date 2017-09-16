Justice Yawar sworn in as LHC acting CJ

LAHORE: Senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Friday took oath as acting chief justice of the court. Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq administered the oath to Justice Ali in a ceremony held in judges’ lounge of the high court. The judges working at Principle Seat Lahore, senior lawyers and officers of the court attended the ceremony. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had left for UK on a 15-day private tour.

