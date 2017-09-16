Sat September 16, 2017
National

MA
Muhammad Anis
September 16, 2017

Most of encroached land in sectors G-14/2, G-14/3 cleared

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has said that 85 per cent of land falling in sectors G-14/2 and G-14/3 has been cleared of encroachment and ready for development. Addressing a news conference here, director general FGEHF Waqas A Mehmood and deputy director general Sajid Asadi said that compensation for Built up Property (BuP) in sector G-14/1 would be made on basis of google images till February, 2005.Waqas A. Mehmood said that compensation for BuPs would be made from proceed to be received from auction of commercial land in the sector.

