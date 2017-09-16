Road show won’t change court verdict, says Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the court verdicts do not change by running anti-judiciary campaign and road show; people are with the Supreme Court and its decisions enjoy full endorsement and support of the people.

He said this while answering questions from the media after rejection of review petitions against verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama case regarding Nawaz Sharif and his family here Friday.Ch Pervaiz Elahi termed this verdict of the five-member bench of the Supreme Court in accordance with the merit and legal requirements.

He said on a question that the learned judges during hearing of the Panama case had given full time to Nawaz Sharif family to produce defence and proof as well to present their stance but they could not produce such proof during the hearing.

In reply to another question, Pervaiz Elahi said that during hearing of the review petitions also they were given full time but they could not produce anything new and failed to present any legal point also in their favour but outside the court continued with their anti-judiciary campaign.