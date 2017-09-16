Fair polls to end PML-N’s winning streak: Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid believes that the winning streak of the PML-N will come to an end for good if level playing field is given to its rivals.

“The former prime minister has done a lot for himself and his family, but nothing for NA-120 where his party always won through rigging, it can’t win polls if they are held in a transparent manner” said Dr Yasmin Rashid, the PTI candidate from NA-120. Dr Yasmin, who has also been a flag-bearer of the Pakistan Medical Association and joined the PTI in 2010, said massive violation of election code of conduct was going on un-noticed in the constituency to favour Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the PML-N candidate. She stated Imran Khan, the PTI chairman who held no public office was barred from participating in the election campaign whereas the provincial ministers constantly canvassed for the PML-N throughout the campaign. She said the Election Commission of Pakistan should act as an independent body but unfortunately it had paid a deaf ear to the complaints of pre-poll rigging raised by the PTI.

However, she stated the spirit of PTI voters was high and they would express their no confidence on the corrupt traits of the government whose focus had been on accumulating public wealth rather than giving any relief to it.

To a question, she stated Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister for three terms from this constituency but despite that, this area was a picture of neglect. She stated the PTI was the only party which had challenged the status quo while raising voice against the corruption of the ruling elite. She stated the question raised by Nawaz Sharif as to why he was overthrown sound strange as there were clear proofs of massive corruption against him.

Dr Yasmin also said that as the candidate, she threw a challenge of public debate to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the former PM but she didn’t come forward.She said the PML-N had always attained success through unfair means but now the entire nation was looking at Imran Khan who was the only hope for nation now.

Dr Yasmin, while responding to a question related to the poll results on September 17, stated that she hadn’t been a new face in this constituency, in fact, she claimed that she knew the dynamics of this area more than any other candidate.She stated that she had gone door-to-door, with no state protocol, but only with the support of the local people who had rejected the PML-N. She said that in last general elections, she got over 53,000 votes and it would show its strength once again whereas the voters of this constituency wouldn’t accept the PML-N.

She stated after winning the polls, she would address the issues related to health, particularly, the clean drinking water as the constituency where a three-time prime minister got elected again and again couldn’t have access to this basic need of life.Besides, she said that she would also play her role in addressing the issues of education.

This is noteworthy that Dr Yasmin Rashid is the third figure of her family who is contesting election from this area as prior to her, Malik Ghulam Nabi, her father-in-law won in 1970 and 1977 general elections on PPP ticket on the provincial seat. He also served as provincial minister. Shahid Nabi Malik, son of Malik Ghulam Nabi has also contested the 1990, 1993 general elections and the 1993 by-poll.