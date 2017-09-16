Deaths of 80 termed unprecedented tragedy in modern times

LONDON: The public inquiry opened on Wednesday into the one of the most tragic incident took place in the history of Britain, on 14th June when at 0100 midnight fire broke in 24 storey Grenfell Tower building, more than 80 people died and 149 were injured.

The chair of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire Sir Martin Moor, while opening the inquiry, said “there is a debt owed to those who died to uncover the truth of the tragedy. He spoke about 45 minutes to the audience. At the beginning of proceedings, Sir Martin led a minute's silence in remembrance of the victims of the 14th June disaster. He described the deaths of at least 80 people in the west London tower block as "a tragedy unprecedented in modern times."

Sir Martin said he and his team would work to find out "how a disaster of this kind could occur in 21st century London" which, he hoped, would "provide a small measure of solace. He said the inquiry will be formed of two phases, although both will be conducted in parallel.

The first phase will focus on how the fire started and spread, along with the events in the hours until it was extinguished. The second phase will examine "how the building came to be so seriously exposed to the risk of a disastrous fire", including past communication between residents and local authorities over the tower's safety. It will also look at the response in the days after the disaster.

Martin revealed in his statement that the inquiry's terms of reference are "deliberately" broad to allow him to "pursue whatever lines of inquiry seem likely to be fruitful.” He hopes to begin taking evidence from witnesses by the end of this year at large scale. He said that hopefully the first report on the inquiry's first phase will be produced by Easter 2018. The process of gathering evidence has "already begun in earnest," he added.

The former High Court judge paid tribute to the firefighters who battled the Grenfell Tower inferno and local residents who "have done so much to help and support each other in these very difficult weeks". He also expressed his astonishment that some of those children caught up in the disaster had returned to school the day after the fire to sit exams.

Sir Martin said there was an "entirely natural and understandable" sense of "anger and betrayal" within the local community after their world was turned "upside down". But, promising to work "calmly and rationally", he warned his job is not "to punish anyone or to award anyone compensation" but "simply to get at the truth".

Sir Martin insisted he will "not shrink" from making any findings or recommendations even if parties may later face civil or criminal liability. Police are currently conducting their own investigations over possible criminal offences, which Scotland Yard has said could include corporate manslaughter charges.

Sir Martin also vowed not to hesitate in using his statutory powers to obtain documents needed for the inquiry's work. “We are searching for truth so public involved to cooperate at their level. We owe it to those who died to work together to achieve that goal."

Meanwhile a public rally was held at the site near to Grenfell Tower. Thousands of people relating to different organisation, political parties and communities participated in rally. There was one minute silence to remember the victims of 14th June fire incident.

Participants demanded for justice and fact finding report as soon as possible. They paid tribute to families of victims and said that strong measures be taken to stop such incident in future. They said that there is huge anxiety about how this would happen.

Community leaders, while addressing rally, said that some people have literally come out here today for the first time. They've been stuck, they've been within their community. "They made a huge effort to come here and then what do we have - it was a very cold, clinical process.