Pak-US trust deficit needs to be addressed, says Aizaz

WASHINGTON: The relationship between Pakistan and the US is currently experiencing a trust deficit that needs to be addressed, Pakistan’s Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said here yesterday.

"We have had long periods of working together that has seen ups and downs. I would say more ups than downs, but no doubt there have been downs and the period we are passing through is one," he said, adding, "We think there is a big trust deficit between the two countries, and that needs to be worked on."

Speaking at the Pardee School of Boston University, Chaudhry acknowledged that the relationship has always had broad base with strong people to people context - from education, health, IT, commerce, counterterrorism to defense.

The event was part of the Policy Leaders Forum series at the university that brings senior international policy makers for important conversations with faculty and students. The ambassador also provided context to the flux at both the global and regional levels that currently shapes the relationship between the two countries.

"We have Afghanistan in turmoil, we have Pakistan's relations with India still tense, we have an uneasy peace between China and India, there are question marks over the nuclear deal with Iran, and new sanctions imposed by the US on Iran," the ambassador said.

"This flux at the global level and conflict and turmoil at the regional level, where is it that Pakistan stands and where is it headed?" he asked the audience before elaborating Pakistan's position.

He also presented Pakistan's view on President Trump's Afghan policy, and the impact the strategy would have on the region. "One of the biggest issues where we are interacting with the US is on Afghanistan," he said.

"After the announcement of the new strategy by President Trump the people of Pakistan felt that the blame for US failure in Afghanistan has been heaped on Pakistan." Aizaz Chaudhry said Pakistan was eager to continue working with the US on the issues as achieving peace in Afghanistan remains a significant common objective. "The US has its own reasons to bring peace to Afghanistan. We are the ones who have suffered enormously from the instability," he said.