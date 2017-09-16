Lyari Expressway cost raised from Rs4.89 bn to Rs9.94 bn, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed officials to bring the audit paras of financial year 2016-17 in its next meeting to start with the audit of the energy sector.

PAC held its meeting with the chair of its Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah, in which the audit pars related to the National Highway Authority and Ministry of Postal Service for the year 2014-1 5 were examined.

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah observed that it will be first time that PAC would take up the audit paras of the sitting government and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq should also be invited when PAC will take up the current audit paras.

While examining the audit paras related to National Highway Authority, it was revealed that the actual cost of Lyari Expressway was Rs4.89 billion, but it increased to over Rs09 billion, and now Acnec has approved the PC-1 of the project with the cost of 11 billion.

The auditors of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan told the committee that the Liyari Expressway project was awarded in 2002 at an agreed cost of Rs4.89 billion and was required to be completed by November 2004, but, during the execution, 11 variation orders were got prepared and approved by the NHA without approval of the competent forum which is Ecnec, which resulted in an enhancement in cost of the project to Rs9.94 billion (103.19 percent over and above the original cost).

The NAH replied that all the variations orders were prepared as para 102 (Chapter 3) of the NHA Code which describes that it was felt that issuance of variation orders/changes was essential due to change in alignment, design and specification, the same would be issued with the approval of competent authority. The committee sent back this issue to the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) for further discussion.

Examining another audit para, the Audit officials told the committee that the NHA has irregularly awarded additional work/consultancy beyond original scope without open competition that caused a loss of Rs6.42 billion.

The NHA chairman told the committee that this project was of the World Bank, and they had awarded the consultancy company themselves.The audit officials told the committee that the NHA has awarded the consultancy to the local firm, and the NHA admitted it in its reply.

The auditor general of Pakistan told the committee that in the meeting of DAC in 2014, it was directed to the NHA to hold inquiry into the matter and to submit the report, but now the NHA was refusing.

The committee has referred the issue to the Law Ministry for the legal opinion n.NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar told the committee that the Pakistan’s Toll rate were less in comparison in the world. He admitted that the rate at toll plazas on motorway were higher as we wanted to build new motorways and to complete the projects of Rs14 billion in three years.

He told the committee Lahore-Islamabad Motorway has been given on BoT. “The NHA earned Rs25 billion from Motorways as three years back it was at Rs16 billion,” he told the committee.