Govt tables bill in NA for extension of SC, IHC jurisdiction to Fata

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday introduced The Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of jurisdiction to Fata) bill, 2017 in the National Assembly for extension of the jurisdiction of the apex court and Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the tribal areas for safeguarding the rights of people.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai wanted to oppose the bill terming it against the wishes of people from Fata, but by that time it had been introduced. Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, responding to the PkMAP chief, said the bill has been introduced and referred to the concerned standing committee of Ministry of Law and Justice. Frustrated by failure of his attempt, Achakzai pointed out lack of quorum in the House when only 25 members were present leading to adjournment of proceedings by the deputy speaker.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that in order to bring the people of Fata into the mainstream in accordance with their wishes and aspirations, it is necessary that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and IHC should be extended to such areas for safeguarding their rights and providing them proper administration of justice in accordance with the Constitution.

The Supreme Court shall have, in relation to the Fata, the same jurisdiction as it has in relation to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The IHC shall also have, in relation to the Fata, the same jurisdiction as it has in relation to the ICT.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved placing Fata bill before the Parliament to extend jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and IHC to the tribal areas. The cabinet decided that after passage of the bills, abolition of FCR, extension of jurisdiction of the superior courts and implementation of normal laws of the country will be enforced in the tribal areas in a phased manner.