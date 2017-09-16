Pak couple indicted in US also involved in other criminal cases

WASHINGTON: The Pakistani couple indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of conspiracy against the United States, has been apparently already embroiled in another criminal case filed against them by one of their close family members.

The couple, identified as Imran Awan and Hina Alvi, was working for various members of Congress as IT aides. Both were charged with "unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly conspire, combine, confederate, and agree with each other to commit offenses against the United States," the indictment said.

The other criminal case also constitutes fraud and conspiracy where Imran Awan, along with his brothers Abid Awan, allegedly used wiretapping devices on his own stepmother and threatened to abduct her relatives in Pakistan.

According to the police report filed earlier this year, Imran's stepmother, Samina Gilani, called law enforcement officers in Fairfax area when she was denied access to her husband, who was admitted to a local hospital.

"I made contact with her stepson, Abid, who responded to location and was obviously upset with the situation. He stated he has full power of attorney over his father and produced an unsigned, undated document as proof," police officer wrote in the report adding, "He refused to disclose his father's location."

Their father Muhammad Ashraf Shah died a few days later. The stepmother found out that they had tempered with the death certificate listing their father as divorced. Talking to The News, Samina said she was kept in captivity from October to February and was denied to see her husband at the hospital where he was admitted.

She further said that during the period they installed surveillance devices and warned her that they were listening to her conversations. When the police got involved, Imran's brother Abid threatened her that they would kidnap her family back in Pakistan if she peeped a word to anyone else.

Once the father was gone, they took away legal documents and other property from the house. They also asked her to sign a power of attorney making them the executor of the property that the father owned.

Samina's close relative advised her not to sign any such document. She forwarded a copy of that so-called power of attorney to The News. The stepmother later learned from a life insurance company that just a couple of days before her husband's death, the beneficiary of the insurance was changed, and resultantly the house where she was living would go to Abid.

Samina fearing a reaction left the house and filed another complaint with Fairfax County over insurance fraud. The insurance company, Americo, withheld the amount. It says that Muhammad Shah took out a 50,000 dollar life insurance policy in 2012 and named Samina, his wife, as beneficiary.

By November last year the company received an Ownership Change Request form to allow Abid to be the in charge. Two months later Abid replaced his stepmother's name and made himself the beneficiary of the policy.

After the father died, Americo got a claim for the amount to be paid to Abid. Americo told the court that it also received a complaint from Samina claiming that the beneficiary changes to the policy were fraud.

The company then sought the court's help declaring that it cannot safely determine who is rightfully entitled to the policy proceeds. Samina told the court that she and her husband were in Pakistan until October 2016 when they had to return to let him hospitalized. She further said that Abid's brother Imran, who worked as IT aide and now under investigation, claimed himself to be a high-up from US Congress. The court has initiated proceedings on the case.