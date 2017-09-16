Time after time

Almost all the roads in Karachi are damaged. This serious has resulted in many fatal accidents. These roads sometimes cause extensive damage to the vehicles running on these worn-out roads. The authorities are keeping no check and balance. The roads are becoming worse day by day. Resident of the city pay their taxes on a regular basis and deserve better roads or at least roads that are good enough to drive on. Due to heavy rain in the city, the roads become dodgier than before because there is no proper drainage system. It should come as no surprise to find that a poor drainage system results in water flooding the roads. When the drainage system fails, citizens cannot even travel from one place to another.

The residents of Karachi, or the entire country for that matter, deserve better than what they are getting. The whole transport system is so badly affected due to the poor condition of the roads. The government and concerned authorities are requested to take necessary action in this regard.

Faisal Gul (Karachi)

*****

The ever increasing number of deaths on our roads should be a serious concern to the authorities. However, it is quite apparent that no one is least concerned about this matter. At least 14 people were tragically killed in an accident involving the collision between a passenger van and a trailer near Chakri, Rawalpindi on Tuesday (Sep 12). The biggest reason for these accidents is heavy vehicles.

How can the authorities allow the drivers of these vehicles to roam freely on our main roads without having any training in driving? The road planning authorities must pay serious attention to this matter to avert such fatal accidents.

Asad A Khan (London)