Nowhere people

The Rohingya are often described as ‘the world’s most persecuted minority.’ These people have been living in Myanmar for centuries. But now they are being driven out of their villages by force. They are being killed and tortured. This violence seems to have no end. Thousands of people, including women and children, have been killed and hundreds of thousands have left their homes in search of safe shelter. All world powers are silent over the matter. No one is doing anything to stop the violence. The people are crossing the border and entering Bangladesh – the neighbouring country who is not opening its border for these oppressed people.

Those who have made it to the border have walked for days and hidden in jungles. These people do not have anything to eat. The situation is getting even worse. UN aid agencies are unable to gain access to the affected areas. The UN and the OIC must do something to provide relief to the people.

Muhammad Jameel (Karachi)