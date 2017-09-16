Losing its beauty

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the improper management of Karachi’s beach. Sea view beach is the city’s most favourite picnic spot. A large number of people visit the beach during holidays. The place is the most important source of entertainment. However, it is not being managed properly. The government hasn’t taken any serious measures for the safety of the people. Only a few lifeguards are on duty. They find it difficult to manage a large overly excited crowd. This is why the number of drowning incidents is increasing. There is a dire need to appoint sufficient number of lifeguards.

The concerned authorities must also do something about the dumping of industrial waste into the sea. Apart from trampling with the beauty of the beach, the waste is causing harm to the marine life. The government should take notice of all the points highlighted above. We already don’t have enough public places. If immediate action is not taken, the people will lose the most loved picnic spot.

M Gohar Ali (Karachi)