In Karachi, four water treatment plants which are used to supply 450 million gallon water to residents are out of order. The plant which was completed at the estimated cost of Rs9 billion now requires Rs36 billion for its repair and maintenance.

The condition of the plant hints at the lack of interest of the provincial government. Why does the government not keep proper check and balance when a project is under construction? Why are these treatment plants out of order? How long will it take to repair them? The chief minister of Sindh should take notice of poor governance and take effective steps. Contaminated water is already a big issue.

Shakir Shamim (Skardu)