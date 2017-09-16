Won’t get fooled again

Pakistan is in the state of confusion since 2013. Nobody knows for sure what is happening in the country. Every morning some new scandal emerges. Imran Khan is praising the courts while simultaneously criticising the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) vehemently. One believes that if Khan is disqualified, the nation will hear the same distasteful comments against the SC. If the decisions are in his favour, all is well. If not, everybody is corrupt. This sort of a situation will not be good for the country and the latter may end up in a big chaos, resulting in the downfall of the political system. This may lead to serious clashes which will ultimately destroy every institution.

Currently it seems that all institutions have been politicised and nobody is realising the seriousness of this situation. We need no enemies from outside as we have developed so much hatred for each other that we would destroy ourselves. Our so called politicians have miserably failed in every respect and now they are calling the shots for any type of adventurism to drive political mileage and their personal benefits. Can anybody claim here to be ‘Mr Clean’? Is financial corruption the only type of corruption and is the rest deleted from our dictionary? Aiding dictators is certainly no crime.

Zahid Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)