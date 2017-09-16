One sentenced to death for blasphemy

LAHORE: A Christian man has been sentenced to death for blasphemy after he sent a Muslim friend a poem on WhatsApp that was derogatory towards Islam, a lawyer said on Friday.

Nadeem James was charged in July last year after his Muslim friend Yasir Bashir complained to police that he received a poem on the messaging app that was derogatory towards the Prophet Muhammed (SAW) and other holy figures.

“James was handed a death sentence by the court on Thursday on blasphemy charges,” defence lawyer Anjum Wakeel said. “My client will appeal against the sentence in the high court as he has been framed by his friend who was annoyed at James´ affair with a Muslim girl,” Wakeel said.

He said the trial was held inside a prison due to security reasons after local Muslim clerics had threatened James and his family. The court officials confirmed the sentence.

