Sat September 16, 2017
World

AFP
September 16, 2017

Azerbaijan frees dissident jailed over ‘links’ to Gulen

BAKU: Azerbaijan on Friday released from prison an opposition figure who was jailed for alleged ties with US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of masterminding last year’s failed coup.

A court of appeals in the capital Baku "changed the remaining two years and a month of Faig Amirov’s term in jail to a suspended sentence," his lawyer Fahraddin Mehtiev told AFP. In July, Amirov -- an aide to the leader of the Popular Front party -- was found guilty of "having links with Gulen" and sentenced to three years and three months in prison for inciting religious and ethnic hatred.

He was arrested last August after investigators said they had found books authored by Gulen in the boot of his car. Amirov has said the books were planted in his car after investigators pulled him in for questioning.

The activist, who is also the financial director of the main opposition newspaper, Azadlig, has insisted that the charges are "politically-motivated" and served as an excuse for Azerbaijan’s authoritarian government to crack down on opponents. —

 

