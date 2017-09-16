BD troops to deliver aid for Rohingya refugees

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladeshi troops will deliver aid to desperate Rohingya refugees massed in Cox’s Bazar, authorities said on Friday, as fresh satellite images lent weight to allegations of a "scorched earth" campaign by Myanmar’s army to drive out the Muslim minority.

The relief effort for the estimated 391,000 Rohingya who have arrived at the border town in the last three weeks has been ad hoc and plagued by disorganisation as local aid workers are overwhelmed by the human tide.

With fears mounting that those in most need are not receiving basic aid -- despite handouts by local volunteers -- Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the army would be deployed to distribute aid sent by donor nations.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashidul Hasan on Friday told AFP the orders had reached the crisis zone. "We’ve got the directive that the army would receive relief materials sent by foreign nations at the airport and take it to Cox’s Bazar," he said. It was not immediately clear how quickly food and medicine would reach the refugees, many of whom are huddled on roadsides and patches of land. —