Sat September 16, 2017
World

AFP
September 16, 2017

Body of British journalist killed by crocodile found

Body of British journalist killed by crocodile found

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police on Friday found the body of a 24-year-old British journalist, Paul McClean, who is suspected to have been killed by a crocodile.

Divers found McClean’s corpse in the mud of a lagoon in the coastal village of Panama, 360-km east of the capital Colombo by road, a police spokesman said. "There were six or seven wounds on his right leg," a police official told AFP. "The body was stuck in mud at about the same place where he was seen last by some others who were with him." A crocodile is believed to have dragged McClean away on Thursday afternoon, the officer said. Police said the body was taken to a hospital at Ampara, the nearest town some 80-km away, for a post-mortem examination which could take place over the weekend. —

 

