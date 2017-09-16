Speculation not helpful: May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday it was not helpful for anyone to speculate on investigations after US President Donald Trump tweeted that the culprits behind a train bombing had been "in the sights" of the police.

Soon after 22 people were injured in the attack on a busy underground train in west London, Trump tweeted: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard.

Must be proactive!"His comments appeared to point the finger at British police. Asked whether Trump knew something Britain did not, May said: "I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation".

Others chimed in, with one of May’s former chief of staffs, Nick Timothy, saying Trump’s comment was "so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner". Britain and the United States have long boasted of their "special relationship", close ties that were strained earlier this year when the US leaked information on an investigation into a bomber who killed 22 at a Manchester pop concert. A senior US government official cast doubt on whether Trump was privy to information over whether the bomber in the west London attack was known or not. —