Merkel upbeat on French drive for domestic, EU reform

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised France’s new government on Friday for its reform drive, both domestically and in the European Union.

Meeting in Berlin with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Merkel spoke in favour of a strong Franco-German push to revitalise the EU and eurozone, which she said had now bounced back with strong economic growth after the 2008 financial crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s domestic labour market reforms, she said, had an "incredibly strong legitimacy" since he had clearly outlined them in his election campaign. Merkel also broadly backed Macron’s vision of more coherent financial and economic policymaking in the EU, which faces Britain’s exit in 2019.

Merkel said members of the common currency "must strengthen eurozone governance" and work toward establishing a European Monetary Fund, an idea proposed by her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble.

She also said she did "not oppose a European finance minister" -- a position suggested by Macron, who is set to flesh out the idea after Germany holds legislative elections on September 24.

But Merkel also said action had to accompany words. "It is important to me that the buzzwords -- economic governance, a European finance minister, a budget -- are filled with content, and I have no doubt that we can find solutions with France," she said.

Paris and Berlin need to work together on "future projects", she said, including the digital economy and a joint trade stance versus the "big players" China, India and the United States. —