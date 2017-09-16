Sat September 16, 2017
Sports

September 16, 2017

Karachi Games begin at National Coaching Centre

KARACHI: The fourth edition of the Karachi Games, comprising 50 disciplines, began here at the National Coaching Centre on Friday.

Participants from different parts of Pakistan along with players from Nepal are featuring in the competitions.The provincial information and health minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was chief guest of the opening ceremony.

On the opening day, District East defeated District Central by 30-13 in girls’ basketball. Meanwhile, Khuloos Khan won the girls’ 50kg arm wrestling competition and Iqra Shah sealed victory in the 55kg category of the event.

