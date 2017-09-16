PTF secretary’s appointment remains controversial

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has not yet legalised the appointment of secretary Sanaullah Aman although they are hosting international Davis Cup final against Thailand, sources said.

“This is very embarrassing for PTF that it has an illegal secretary, a crucial post, for more than two months at a time when it is hosting an international tie,” said an official of PTF while talking to ‘The News’.

“PTF should not have tainted this tie with this irregularity,” he added. He added that PTF should have regularised this important position before holding this important international event in Pakistan.

“The person appointed on any official position in PTF, especially the secretary, should be an elected member of an affiliated unit of PTF,” said the source.The source added that the person should be nominated by a unit of PTF but no such procedure was followed in the case of Sanaullah.

“Sanaullah is not a member, let alone elected, of any unit nor was he nominated by any unit of PTF. He is just an employee of CDA. This shows that PTF president made him the secretary just on his personal choice,” said the source.PTF, he added, should follow the proper procedure which is getting nominations and then hold elections for the post within 60 days.

“The President could have given the charge to any of the four joint secretaries of PTF till the elections but he is more into favouritism which is evident from the number of high posts at PTF given to non-elected people who have not been nominated by any unit,” said the source.

The source added that the president can only appoint advisors and cannot take anybody in the framework of the federation. “But nobody is taking action against such moves at PTF and it seems these people are not accountable to anyone,” said the source.

The PTF recently announced that it would confirm the secretary’s appointment through its general council body, and that Sanaullah had been nominated by KP tennis association. PTF announced it would hold the AGM before the Davis Cup tie but it failed to convene the meeting.