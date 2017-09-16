Sat September 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

September 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

It’s tough to make board, players agree for Pak tour: Cameron

It’s tough to make board, players agree for Pak tour: Cameron

LAHORE: West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) president Dave Cameron feels it very challenging for him to convince his board and players to tour Pakistan but still hopes to see the team visit here in November.

In a hurriedly called press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium along with PCB chairman Najam Sehti, Dave said that his experience of Pakistan had been very good but the report of the security team deputed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) mattered the most. He said its report would convince his board and the players’ union FICA. He said that after seeing all the arrangements, he was convinced that the tour would take place in November but ruled out Test matches taking place, saying: “It’s out of question right now.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement