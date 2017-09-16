It’s tough to make board, players agree for Pak tour: Cameron

LAHORE: West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) president Dave Cameron feels it very challenging for him to convince his board and players to tour Pakistan but still hopes to see the team visit here in November.

In a hurriedly called press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium along with PCB chairman Najam Sehti, Dave said that his experience of Pakistan had been very good but the report of the security team deputed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) mattered the most. He said its report would convince his board and the players’ union FICA. He said that after seeing all the arrangements, he was convinced that the tour would take place in November but ruled out Test matches taking place, saying: “It’s out of question right now.”