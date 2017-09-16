Sutherland rules out Australia visiting Pakistan soon

LAHORE: Despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) pushing for more international cricket in Pakistan, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has ruled out the possibility of his side touring the country in the near future.

ICC chief executive David Richardson has said that the Independence Cup series between Pakistan and the World XI would send a positive message across the world that it is safe to play in Pakistan.

However, Sutherland remains doubtful about the possibility of Australia visiting Pakistan in October 2018 when the two teams are slated to face each other. “I don’t see in the short term there are any plans for us to play in Pakistan,” Sport24 quoted Sutherland as saying.

Richardson has also said that if security measures in Pakistan continue to remain adequate, the country could host ICC events. Heaping praise over the efforts of the security agencies, the ICC chief executive has also said that they would continue to financially assist the security company which is looking after the events in Pakistan for three more years.