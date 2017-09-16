Irfan eyes return in Sri Lanka T20Is

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, who has completed his six months suspension imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is eyeing a comeback in the T20 International series against Sri Lanka next month.

He had been suspended for his failure to report approaches by bookies. “I am eyeing to be part of the Sri Lanka series of which the last T20 match will be played in Lahore,” the left-arm pacer said.

The tall pacer was initially suspended for one year and fined $1,000 following investigations into the spot-fixing allegations in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The 35-year-old also had his central contract suspended for six months.

However, he was told that his playing ban could get shortened to six months if he adhered to the suspension`s guidelines, which he did.

Expressing his disappointment at missing out on the ongoing Independence Cup involving Pakistan and the Faf du Plessis-led World XI side, Irfan said: “I was very unlucky to have the ban at a time when international cricket was returning home and was not able to be a part of it.

“Being a cricketer knowing that you cannot play cricket hurts badly. When a player is banned, it really hurts, especially when you see your dream match happening in front of you.“I always had a dream to play international matches at my home ground in front of Pakistani fans and I am sad that when all this is happening I am not part of it,” he added.

Commenting on the official announcement of the end of his ban, he said: “As every official of PCB is busy in the World XI series, I will be contacting them over phone and then they will give me time to meet and for the official letter after which I will be able to play cricket.”