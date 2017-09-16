Pakistan decides to give comprehensive response to GIPC

Islamabad :Pakistan has decided to give comprehensive response to Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC) over issuing of weak ranking for Islamabad in spite of the fact that authorities concerned have taken several steps in last few years.

Against the backdrop of Pakistan’s weak ranking issued by Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC) in US Chamber of Commerce, a high level meeting was convened in the IPO Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.

Senior Officers of concerned agencies including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Customs, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Federal Capital Police attended the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Muhammad Naseer, Executive Director, IPO-Pakistan.

All the concerned officers of IPO-Pakistan briefed on positive developments in Pakistan and respective score in Global Intellectual Property Ranking. It was noted with concern that weak scoring was given despite improvement in procedures of IP protection and enforcement mechanism developed by the concerned agencies.

Saleem Ranjha, Director General, IPRE Pakistan Customs reiterated that the image of Pakistan will be improved by highlighting developments in Pakistan and countering inappropriate reporting.

It was decided that a comprehensive response will be sent to GIPC with joint input of all concerned agencies to rebut unjust reporting about IP System and highlighting significant developments in Pakistan.

The GIPC findings in its report states that in Pakistan, despite criminal penalties being considered inadequate and non-deterrent overall, certain provinces have raised penalties for infringement; in 2015, Punjab province increased penalties for the production and sale of counterfeit medicines to a minimum of 5 years (with a maximum of 10 years).

Other economies took steps to bolster capacity and resources for enforcement bodies. Pakistan’s Intellectual Property Organisation recently introduced specialised IP courts, training for judges, and efforts to reduce red tape. It remains to be seen how effective these new courts will be in addressing backlogs, but appointed judges reportedly have strong IP backgrounds

Pakistan’s Patent Ordinance provides for the standard patentability criteria of novelty, inventive step, and industrial application. Significant barriers to patenting life sciences inventions exist, including exclusions for isolated biologic or natural substances, new uses for a known product or process, and modifications that do not result from a change in chemical formula or process of manufacture. Moreover, most opposition proceedings in Pakistan (which largely occur pre-grant) target pharmaceutical and biotech claims. Second medical use patents are reportedly granted at times using a Swiss-style claim as long as material improvement in a compound’s properties is present or there is evidence of enhanced efficacy. Pakistan is not a contracting party to Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and no formal time frame for examination exists. Patent examination typically takes about two to three years. Relatively little jurisprudence exists on the boundaries of patentable subject matter, with litigation considered to be a costly and long process. In a positive step, the Plant Breeders’ Rights Act under consideration in 2016 would allow for the patentability of seed and plant biotechnologies. Electronic access to patent information is also underway.

Legal measures that provide necessary exclusive rights preventing infringement of copyrights and related rights (including web hosting, streaming, and linking); availability of frameworks that promote cooperative action against online piracy; and scope of limitations and exceptions to copyrights and related rights: Pakistan’s Copyright Ordinance provides for general exclusive rights against infringement but does not specifically address piracy in the online sphere. It also outlines a fair dealing framework in relation to copyright, although it contains a major loophole for the government use of textbooks, allowing for a royalty-free compulsory license. Digital piracy is rampant in a number of sectors, including an estimated 90% rate of book piracy at universities. Music and software piracy is also very high, as is unauthorised rebroadcasting. No ISP liability in relation to copyright exists, and media reports in 2016 mentioned that a number of ISPs in Pakistan run dedicated portals for pirated content.

Availability of frameworks that promote cooperative private action against the online sale of counterfeit goods: No law specifically covers ISPs’ role in addressing counterfeiting online, although legislation on electronic crimes (including the recent Prevention of Electronic Crimes Bill adopted by the legislature in 2016) could potentially cover sales of counterfeits online.

However, there is no indication that enforcement action is taken on this basis. Pakistan experiences high rates of counterfeiting, including via online sales of medicines. By some estimates, 40%–60% of drugs are considered to be fake, with up to 10,000 illegal distributors and pharmacies.

Generally speaking, IP laws provide standard remedies for infringement, although some significant loopholes are available. In cases where a defendant can show lack of knowledge, copyright holders can only secure injunctions and profits (where relevant), and liability for copyright infringement is difficult to establish where no commercial use exists. Criminal penalties are inadequate and non-deterrent, lack minimum sentences, and, for patents, do not distinguish between unconscious and willful infringement. Huge delays have existed in the judicial system for some time; one report indicates that over 600,000 cases are pending in civil courts (with cases lasting up to 5 years, although many cases never reach trial). Courts are incentivised to provide very minimal sentences, with imprisonment rarely imposed. However, some improvements to the system have taken place in recent years. For instance, certain provinces have raised the penalties for infringement; in 2015, Punjab province increased penalties for the production and sale of counterfeit medicines to a minimum of 5 years (with a maximum of 10 years). In addition, in 2015, the Intellectual Property Organization introduced specialized IP courts, training for judges, and efforts to reduce red tape. It remains to be seen how effective these new courts will be in addressing backlogs, but appointed judges reportedly have strong IP backgrounds.