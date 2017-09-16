ED to consider former PIO for promotion, IHC told

Islamabad :Establishment Division (ED) here on Thursday told Islamabad High Court (IHC) that they would consider the promotion case of former Principal Information Officer (PIO) Rao Tehsin who had been relieved of his duties following the incident of newsleak.

Following this the IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) of Tehsin where he had been praying the IHC to issue orders to the ED to consider him for promotion. On the last hearing Justice Farooq had observed that pending inquiry is not an impediment in considering Tehsin for promotion.

His main petition for acquiring inquiry report of newsleaks is still pending with the court. On the last hearing an official of ED had told the court that Secretary Commerce M Younis Dagha has recused himself from becoming inquiry officer in the matter of Rao Tehsin Ali Khan.

Younis Dagha was appointed by the federal government to conduct disciplinary proceedings against Rao Tehsin in the light of a report prepared by an inquiry committee headed by Justice (R) Amir Raza. Dagha however recused himself and now ED has forwarded a summary for the appointment of another inquiry officer.

In the main petition Tehsin through his counsel Waseem Sajjad Advocate adopted before the court that he has been penalised for the leak of a report related to a high level meeting. Ironically, he was not part of that meeting. An inquiry committee headed by Justice (R) Amir Raza called the petitioner and asked him about his role in this matter. Before the committee, the petitioner denied any role in this regard as neither did he attend the meeting nor was he informed about the outcome.

In the light of report prepared by the committee, secretary to the Prime Minister on April 29, 2017 issued directions that "Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, PIO of the Ministry of Information shall be proceeded against under E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on findings in the instant report". After this, ED issued a notification relieving the petitioner from his duties and was asked to report to the ED. The petitioner said that on May 3, 2017 a notification was issued by the Information and Broadcasting Division stating that the petitioner has been relieved of his duties as PIO while he does not know till today, findings of the inquiry committee or reason for the harsh action against him that resulted in a stigma and public humiliation for the petitioner and his family and also affected his service career. On April 28, 2017 the petitioner filed an application before secretary Ministry of Interior requesting him to provide the petitioner with a copy of the report so that he could avail himself of lawful remedies.

However no action was taken on petitioner's request. Petitioner on May 2, 2017 and May 13, 2017 also filed applications but without any response. The petitioner contended in the main petition that obtaining report to know about the details of accusations, is his right under Articles 9 and 19-A of the Constitution. Despite continuous efforts of the petitioner, the inquiry report has not been supplied to him.

The petitioner has prayed to the court to direct the respondents to supply him with a copy of the inquiry report or submit the same before the court.