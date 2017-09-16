IHC seeks reply from CDA in appointment of member admin

Islamabad :Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Friday issued notices to the respondents in a petition against the appointment of member admin Capital Development Authority (CDA) Yasir Pirzada who is a columnist and son of a renowned writer Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi.

IHC bench issuing notices to the lower mentioned respondents sought reply within fortnight. A petitioner Rana Nadeem Anwer Advocate through a quo-warranto writ petition has challenged the said appointment on a the basis that Pirzada is an officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and has no experience and training of administration beside being junior officer of grade 19, he could not be appointed to the position.

Quo Warranto is a writ petition through which a petitioner raises questions about the legality of a particular action and respondents have to justify the action. Petitioner through his counsel Hafiz Arfat Ahmad Ch advocate has raised questions that whether Yasir Pirzada is legally entitled to hold the office of member admin CDA without the approval of federal government? And whether he is eligible and qualified to hold the said office being an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) who does not possess the requisite experience.

Petitioner also raised a question that if appointment of Pirzada is not in violation of the section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 and in violation of Article, 4,9, 18, 25 of the constitution? Petitioner said that Pirzada is an officer of IRS and does not have any background/training of “administration”. Therefore his appointment is against the law. Said appointment was made ignoring merit and principals of good governance. Petitioner has nominated CDA member admin YasirPirzada, federation of Pakistan through secretary cabinet, Chairman CDA, Cabinet Secretariat and Establishment Division as respondents.

Petitioner said that prior to his appointment as member admin CDA,Pirzada was appointed as Director General Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment but soon his appointment order was withdrawn when the same was called in question through a petition before the court.