85% of encroached land in sectors G-14/2, G-14/3 cleared, claims FGEHF

Islamabad :The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has said that 85 per cent of land falling in sectors G-14/2 and G-14/3 has been cleared of encroachment and ready for development.

Addressing a news conference here, director general FGEHF Waqas A Mehmood and deputy director general Sajid Asadi said that compensation for Built up Property (BuP) in sector G-14/1 would be made on basis of google images till February, 2005.

Waqas A. Mehmood said that compensation for BuPs would be made from proceed to be received from auction of commercial land in the sector.

However, to a question he said it is difficult say at this stage as to when the development work in sector G-14/1 would start.

Sajid Assadi said that owowners as many as 581 legal BUPs would be compensated. He said that Rs15.25 billion contract of development work in sector F-14 and F-15 has been awarded to FWO.

The FGEHF officials also categorically rejected allegations of financial embezzlements and irregularities as taken by the auditor general in 37 audit paras at Public Accounts Committee ( PAC)) meetings.

Director General FGEHF said the audit paras could have settled prior to PAC meetings had the paras discussed at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and Principal Accounting Officer of the Housing Ministry.

He pointed out consent letters to registered members on principle of “Age wise seniority”, strictly in the light of approved quotas and eligibility criteria duly approved by the FGEHF’s Executive Committee and the Prime Minister and there was no question of any financial irregularities in this case.

As per policy developed by FGEHF in the light of PM directive, any applicant who has already availed allotment of a plot in a housing scheme of any Govt. organisation in respect of which subsidy is involved whether in shape of land or money, shall stand disqualified from allotment of plot by FGEHF.

As regards Award of infrastructure development work in F-14/15, the FGEHF official said a bid was floated under PPRA Rules and prescribed formats of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) were adopted. After an open competitive bidding process, M/s Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was selected as contractor after holding a number of pre bid meetings with all potential candidates.

Regarding award of Bara Kahu scheme at exorbitant rates, the bid was only under consideration at the time of audit. Therefore, it was premature on the part of Audit to consider Rs800,000 per kanal as the final amount of cost of raw land. Furthermore, the proposal was not approved eventually by FGEHF’s Executive Committee.

Now the bid for land in the same area at the rate Rs400,000 per kanal has been approved under the JV policy, duly approved by the Federal Cabinet. Pertinent to mention that Public Accounts Committee has formally appreciated FGEHF’s authorities on successful conclusion of the bidding process at a very low cost of raw land.

On the other hand, the official said around 3,000 kanals of land in first phase of the same scheme was acquired for Rs950,000. About non-preparation of PC-1 for Green Enclave–I Bara Kahu housing scheme, the FGEHF official said the scheme is to be launched as a joint venture and M/s Green Tree (Pvt.) Ltd. has to provide developed plots on a fixed price to FGEHF.

Sajid Asadi while talking about infrastructure development work in sector. G-13 said an amount of Rs1,763 million has been approved for this purpose. Since its inception to 2013, the housing foundation has allotted 38761 plots for federal government and in other quotas. However, it has not been successful in starting full-fledged development work in sector G-14 which was launched in November 2003.