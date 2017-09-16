Symposium on depression to be held today

Rawalpindi: The 9th National Symposium on Depression-2017 titled ‘Depression, Let’s Talk’ will be held today (Saturday), at Pearl Continental, The Mall, here on 9 a.m, says a press release.

The symposium is being organised under the auspices of Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Rawal Institute of Health Sciences in collaboration with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Rawalpindi-Islamabad branch, Pakistan Association of Social Psychiatry (PASP) and Psychiatric Welfare Association, Lahore.

Prof Shabbir Ahmad Lehri, president Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will be the chief guest. Professor Fareed Aslam Minhas will present theme lecture on ‘Depression, Let’s Talk.’

Chairman of the organising committee and Senior Vice President PASP Professor Dr. Mazhar Malik, Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Shah, Professor Dr. Khalid A Mufti, Dr. M. Arshad Rana, Professor Dr. Amjad Chaudry, Professor M. Riaz Bhatti, Dr. Manzoor Ahmed and other experts of psychiatry and medical students of different medical colleges of country will attend the symposium.