Walk held to create education awareness

Islamabad :An Education Awareness Walk at Capital Hospital Islamabad was organised by Surgery Department at Capital Hospital Islamabad on Friday to raise awareness about importance of education.

The walk was led by Dr. Fayyaz Lodhi, Executive Director, Capital Hospital, Islamabad and Dr. Muhammad Naeem Taj, head of Surgery Department, Capital Hospital participated by senior and junior doctors, teachers, students, social workers and patients.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans highlighting significance of education and wearing the caps and shirts with the slogans of lets educate Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fayyaz Lodhi said that a society could not develop without education urging the parents to send their children, particularly girls, to school.

General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Taj emphasized the importance of education of doctors, patients and general public. He stressed the junior doctors to encourage awareness among patients regarding health related issues.

Dr. Naeem Taj said that Doctors should keep themselves up to date with the recent advances in the field of Medical profession and surgery so that patient will get maximum benefit from them. He said to disseminate the knowledge among health care provider and in General public. Dr. Anwar ul Haq, head of Psychiatry Department called for raising awareness about health in the region.

In the end Dr. Fayyaz Lodhi appreciated the effort of Dr. Naeem Taj and surgery department in organising the education awareness walk. He said health department, civil society, media, education department and should join hands in this regard. Souvenirs were distributed to all the participant of the walk by Dr. Fayyaz Lodhi Executive director of CDA Hospital and by Dr. Irshad Deputy Director, Capital Hospital.