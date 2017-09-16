Talent grooming workshop at FJWU

Rawalpindi :A two-day training workshop on talent grooming for newly enrolled students held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi here on Friday.. The workshop was arranged by the Higher Education Commission and USAID under the “Pakistan-USAID Merit and Need Based Scholarship Program”. The participants were counseled on enhancing inter/intrapersonal skills, self-actualization-option for flexible career and talent management, entrepreneurship opportunities, e-marketing and e-business.

On the occasion, Advisor Human Resource Development HEC, Wasim S. Hashmi Syed was the chief guest and Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique, faculty members, students and representatives from HEC and USAID were also present.

HEC Human Resource Development Adviser Wasim S. Hashmi Syed while addressing the audience said that no nation can develop without education and advised students to work hard and contribute in economic development of Pakistan after completion of their studies. He emphasized the need for such training workshops which will help the students to equip themselves as per the industry requirements. While talking to the participants, he congratulated them to be the beneficiaries of USAID funded scholarship program and wished to arrange more such training programs for students which will help them to understand the future challenges in job market.