Role of universities in reshaping societies urged

Islamabad :The Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue of the International Islamic University organised a seminar on the 'role of universities in reshaping societies' in collaboration with the Karakoram University (KU) of Gilgit-Baltistan, where the speakers opined that the universities contained a vital role in reshaping societies and they must have practical initiatives to resolve the societal issues.

The event was attended by Gilgit-Balstistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Federal Minister for Kashmir and GB Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalil Ahmed, IIU Vice President (Academics) Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue Executive Director Dr. Husnul Amin and other officials of both varsities.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Masoom Yasinzai called upon the universities to play due role in progress of the society and opined that spending on education was the best investment. He asked teachers that they were the most important people of the society, who could help more than anyone in getting rid of challenges of hour such as instability, lack of tolerance and uncertainty.

The rector hailed the collaboration of both varsities and suggested that such activities be arranged across GB. The IIU vice president (academics) also spoke on the occasion. He said the university scholars must be brought in mainstream to solve the issues of societies.

Dr. Muhammad Bashir said the IIU remained keen to have collaborations and shared its experiences for the promotion of peace, stability and education. Meanwhile, the IIU Department of Translation and Interpretation, for the first time in Pakistan, has offered short courses in professional translating and interpreting.

The department has offered a three months certificate course and a diploma of 6 months in three language pairs respectively Arabic- English, Urdu Arabic, and English Urdu. Last date for submission of fee is October 13, 2017, while classes will commence on October 20.