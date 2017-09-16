Man burnt alive

LAHORE :A 50-year-old man lost his life after he caught fire while lighting up a cigarette with alcohol in his mouth in the Badami Bagh area on Friday. The deceased was identified as Abid Hussain of Data Nagar, Badami Bagh. His wife told police that he took sips of strong alcohol, put a cigarette into his mouth and lit it up, as a result, his mouth caught fire. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his burns. The body has been removed to morgue.

