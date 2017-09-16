Sat September 16, 2017
Lahore

September 16, 2017

28 cases sent to drug courts

LAHORE :The 170th meeting of Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) was held in the Primary and Secondary Health Department headed by Drug Wing  Additional Secretary Muhammad Sohail here on Friday.

According to a handout issued here, the meeting discussed 54 cases of unregistered/substandard medicines. PQCB recommended sending 28 cases to the drug courts while warning was issued in four cases and 12 were adjourned. The 28 cases which were referred to drug courts pertained to Faisal Pharmaceutical, Faisalabad, Pharmaceutics International, Karachi, Irza Pharma, Lahore, Khalid-Nasir Bandages, Hafizabad, Lahore Pharma, Lahore, Prime Laboratories, Lahore, Shifa Lab and others.

