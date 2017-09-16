French course

LAHORE :A ceremony to distribute certificates among the participants of French language course was held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday. Lahore French Centre Director Stephane Gaillard and UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha distributed the certificates among the language course participants.

Uplift schemes: The Punjab government on Friday approved two schemes of development sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 574.26 million. The schemes are: Improvement of Water Supply System in Murree (Rehabilitate Operate and Transfer Mode, PC-II, at a cost of Rs 24.50 million and Establishment of Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre (MSNC) at P&DD (Revised) at a cost of Rs 549.76 million. —Correspondent