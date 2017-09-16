Sat September 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

French course

French course

LAHORE :A ceremony to distribute certificates among the participants of French language course was held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday.  Lahore French Centre Director Stephane Gaillard and UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha distributed the certificates among the language course participants.

 

Uplift schemes: The Punjab government on Friday approved two schemes of development sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 574.26 million. The schemes are: Improvement of Water Supply System in Murree (Rehabilitate Operate and Transfer Mode, PC-II, at a cost of Rs 24.50 million and Establishment of Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre (MSNC) at P&DD (Revised) at a cost of Rs 549.76 million.  —Correspondent

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement