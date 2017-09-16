PMDC warns against unrecognised courses

LAHORE :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has warned degree-awarding institutions against offering unrecognised postgraduate programmes.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, PMDC President Professor Dr Shabir Lehri said that the Council had advised doctors in their own interest that before going for admission to postgraduate medical and dental programmes they should ensure that the postgraduate medical and dental programmes or diplomas offered by the institution were recognised and included in the III schedule of PMDC. He said a number of medical and dental colleges were offering postgraduate courses despite the fact that they had not been mandated to offer them.