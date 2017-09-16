Army sets up modern dental facility

LAHORE :Pak Army has established advance level dental facility ‘Maxillofacial Centre’ at Institute of Dentistry CMH Lahore Medical College. The facility will cater for all the dental treatments, surgeries including facial deformities and aesthetics. This state of the art centre at Lahore under highly qualified dental surgeons is the first of its kinds in Punjab and second in the country, after Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry (AFID) in Rawalpindi. The centre will provide both outdoor and indoor facilities to the dental patients. It caters for all sorts of dental traumas, orthogonic aesthetic surgery including cleft lip and palate. It is also equipped with a unique facility of treating dental problems of un-cooperative and disabled pediatric patients. —

Advertisement