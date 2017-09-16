Sat September 16, 2017
Lahore

September 16, 2017

Suicide

LAHORE :A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Chung area on Friday. The deceased was identified as Iqbal Dogar of Changa Manga. He had fallen in love with the sister-in-law of his sister living in the Chung area. He proposed the girl but his sister and brother-in-law Aftab did not allow him to marry her. Upon which, he got depressed and ended his life. Police have handed over the body to his family.

Comments

