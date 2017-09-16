Energy issues to dominate by-polls

LAHORE :Energy issues are likely to dominate NA-120 by-elections apparently more in a positive way to supporters of ruling party with improvement in electricity supply situation although chronic issues of inflated bills, power breakdowns and problem of low gas pressure still haunt the people of the constituency.

Besides thickly populated localities of lower middle and middle class in the heart of the provincial metropolis, several key trade and commercial areas are also located in the constituency of Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister. Some of the NA-120 main important areas include Abbott Road, Cooper Road, Bilal Gunj, Bund Road, Bank Square, Bansaan Wala Bazaar, Mozang, Beadon Road, Circular Road, New Anarkali, Urdu Bazaar, Hall Road, Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Lytton Road and Civil Secretariat.

Smooth electricity supply has been one of the main issues concerning population of these areas. With increase in power generation capacity and better management of available power resources, electricity supply situation has been improved considerably if compared with the pre-2013 era, said Ghulam Sadiq, an elderly resident of Mozang. He said the people of the area was continuously at receiving end some two-three years back due to chronic shortages spanning 12 hours daily. Now, there is a marked improvement in electricity availability and especially for the last couple of months there is almost no suspension in power supply, he observed.

This is not less than a miracle, he said, adding credit of ending power deficit should be given to the present government. I think the people of the area like other parts of the city acknowledge visible improvement in power supply situation and they would translate their support in election results also by exercising their vote. He also praised new system of billing by the power utility for incorporating images of power meter in order to ensure fair billing to consumers.

Muhammad Ayub, a shopkeeper who lives near Munshi Hospital on Bund Road, however did not fully buy this notion about improvement in power supply. Power cuts are overall now lesser if compared with previous situation, he said, adding, people in his area are still not comfortable with power supply situation. He claimed that three to four hours outages are still carrying out in the area located along Bund Road. The improvement in power supply is only for the main city areas, he maintained. We are also facing problem of erratic voltage supply in the area. Despite complaining to relevant authorities, Lesco did not plug faulty distribution system of the area.

He also wary of the Lesco management, saying problem of inflated bills are also a main source of concern for the masses. It is a normal thing if you are subject to excessive billing by the power utility. Despite lodging complaints, he said, much to the dismay of people, Lesco staff usually does not correct bills. There is a dire need to improve Lesco customer service, he said. I think the government has failed in changing working environment of the Lesco, he said, hinting that he would not support candidate of the government in the coming elections.

Young Ubaidul Hannan, a resident of Islampura, said the problem of outages has been lessened in recent past. However, daily two to three hours of power suspension is now not too much a concern for the masses. He stressed that work on improvement of power distribution network should be done for ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the area. The capacity of transformers needs to be augmented besides streamlining power lines network, he added.

Ashraf Bhatti, a trade leader of Anarkali Bazaar; however, is all praising what he called overcoming of energy crisis in the country. The hustle and bustle of Anarkali is back with smooth supply of electricity, Bhatti observed. He claimed that traders of the city’s oldest shopping area are very satisfied with service of Lesco. We hardly face any problem related to wrong billing. The recovery of bills is 100 percent in the area, he said and added the government has been able to resolve one of the pressing issues hurting commercial activity in the country.

Jawad Warsi, a resident of Dhani Chand Road, Old Anarkali, also shared similar views about making power supply system better. I live in a locality that has earlier been marred by chronic cuts in power supply. However, he observed, all these things are things of the past. Nevertheless, he admitted that problem of low pressure of gas still haunts the people of the area.

The printing market is another main commercial activity of the constituency. There are thousands of printing press situated from Gawalmandi area to Bund Road. All these activities solely depend on smooth power supply. Malik Anwar, an owner of a printing press in Gawalmandi area, was very much content so far as supply of electricity is concerned. Running a printing press had become a very difficult job due to outages a few years back, he said, adding now people of printing market are happy over overcoming of electricity crisis. He said that traditionally people of this area are die-hard supporter of the PML-N and they would show their support with more zeal in the coming elections due to the government's better performance on energy front.