MML contestingagainst Modi: Yaqoob

LAHORE :Though Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh is the candidate of the newest political party in country’s political arena, Milli Muslim League (MML), which is considered to be a political wing of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), making its debut in NA-120 by-elections.

The MML is well-known across the country over the last decade for prominent role its parent party JuD and affiliated social welfare body Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) played for the cause of social service, humanitarian aid and relief works in calamity-hit areas.

Pitched in political arena of NA-120 for the first time, both Qari Yaqoob Sheikh and MML lack the experience of electioneering and political wheeling-dealing their opponents are loaded with.

However, they have made their mark by employing rather simplistic but effective methods of campaigning – going door-to-door and pleading for the cause of national security and unity. Asked about MML’s biggest opponent in NA-120, he said “we are neither contesting against Nawaz Sharif or Imran Khan, rather we are contesting against Narendra Modi and his influence over Pakistan. We are seeking votes on this slogan.”

The MML leaders complaints that they have not been given a level playing field and actually being victimised and their election campaign is being restrained, show that the MML has actually succeeded in unsettling the strongest of their rivals, the ruling party.

Talking to The News, Qari Yaqoob Sheikh alleged that police had been targetting the FIF for supporting him in NA-120 by-elections. He said though FIF was a social welfare organisation focusing on the relief of suffering humanity, and had not been actively involved in his campaign in NA-120. Yet police uprooted FIF medical aid kiosks and ambulance booths in different parts of the city two days before Eidul Azha. Not only that, the free meals (dastarkhwans) FIF had been running in various hospitals, including Jinnah, General and Children Hospital for over three years were also forcibly closed down.

FIF spokesman Ahmad Nadeem told The News that initially the police targeted FIF ambulance booths and relief kiosks in the slums in NA-120. The police used cranes and bulldozers to uproot the concrete structures and iron pipe kiosks, and dumped those in dried bed of Ravi River. After Eid, the police crackdown was spread to entire city, including Mughalpura, Faisal Town, Thokar Niaz Beg, Sabzazaar, Shahdara, Yadgar Chowk, Bund Road, Township, Iqbal Town and Cantt. Ahmad Nadeem said ambulance booths of other relief organisations were not touched. Besides, the FIF volunteers and workers were also manhandled by the police.

Talking to The News, Yaqoob Sheikh said the basic reason for establishing the MML was to promote Pakistan ideology and counter systematic secularisation of country and its institutions. He said topics related to Pakistan ideology were removed from the syllabi of schools and colleges, replacing them with the liberalism and secularist ideas. He said the MML was not contesting in NA-120 for damaging any party, but the objective was to make ourselves recognised as a political force and defender of Islam and Pakistan ideology.

Asked if the MML would dent the right wing vote bank of PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami, he said the PML-N lost the grip of its vote bank due to its wrong policies. He said the MML would aim at joining all the Islamist elements on common causes instead of dividing them on political or other lines. He said in fact our aim is to unite all the Islam loving parties and those supporting Pakistan ideology.

Regarding MML links with the elements having terrorist and extremist tendencies, Yaqoob said all the negative propaganda against MML and JuD was orchestrated by western media and secular or anti-Pakistan lobbies. He said Indian-backed lobbies are behind all such propaganda since JuD had been questioning Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir state and supporting the Kashmiris freedom struggle against Delhi’s control. He noted that all Pakistani courts had exonerated JuD chief Hafiz Saeed of all the accusations regarding terrorism for lack of evidence, but sadly, verdicts of our courts were not respected. He noted that Washington put JuD and FIF on watch list against terrorism only to please India without any credible evidence. But strangely secular lobbies and media never questioned about any proofs against JuD.

Asked about JuD stance in the past regarding rejection of parliamentary system as un-Islamic, Yaqoob Sheikh said “we were never against the parliamentary system, otherwise we would not have established a political party or taken part in elections. It should be noted that Hafiz Saeed was never disqualified by any court whereas Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for corruption and corrupt practices."

Regarding US President Trump’s accusations against Pakistan, he said it was all because of failed foreign policy of the last two decades when we either pursued slavish policies or did not have a foreign minister or definite foreign policy at all. Asked about MML’s biggest opponent in NA-120, he said “we are neither contesting against Nawaz Sharif or Imran Khan, rather we are contesting against Narendra Modi and his influence over Pakistan. We are asking votes on this slogan.”

Yaqoob Sheikh enumerated various civic and political problems of NA-120, including lack of drinking water, sanitation facilities, mixing of sewer and water pipelines causing serious diseases to people, non-functioning of water filtration plants, lack of educational institutions and hospitals, rampant unemployment that was causing drug addiction and lawlessness, absence of recreation facilities for youths and children. He said our teams have identified those problems and we would focus on resolving them if got elected. He said the MML would contest 2018 elections all over the country. He said possibility of the MML joining any alliance of religious parties also existed. To a question, he said that the MML would help to unite the ideological voters in the country against those working to deviate the country from its ideology.