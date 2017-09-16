Sat September 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

September 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

The News staffer’s wife robbed

The News staffer’s wife robbed

The News staffer Qari Hilal Ahmed Rabbani’s wife, Bushra Rabbani, was robbed by muggers at gunpoint in Block-II of PECHS on Friday. Rabbani was returning home after dropping her daughter at the Bahria College, Karsaaz, when the robbers deprived her of her purse and gold ornaments. In her purse, she was carrying Rs10,000, two cellphones, her driving licence, a pair of glasses, an ATM card and her original CNIC.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement