The News staffer’s wife robbed

The News staffer Qari Hilal Ahmed Rabbani’s wife, Bushra Rabbani, was robbed by muggers at gunpoint in Block-II of PECHS on Friday. Rabbani was returning home after dropping her daughter at the Bahria College, Karsaaz, when the robbers deprived her of her purse and gold ornaments. In her purse, she was carrying Rs10,000, two cellphones, her driving licence, a pair of glasses, an ATM card and her original CNIC.

