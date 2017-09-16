Woman kills husband’s second wife

A horrific murder was reported in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad on Friday as a man’s first spouse slit the throat of his second wife, a 17-year-old girl who had married two months ago.

Jackson police SHO Shaoor Khan Bangash said 35-year-old Shahnaz, wife of Jumman, slit Fatima’s throat at a house situated on Street 7 of Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. The man told police that his first wife had been pressurising him to divorce Fatima. “My refusal to accept her demand infuriated Shahnaz and she killed my second wife,” Jumman told the police.

SHO Bangash said the body had been placed at the Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. “But no lady medico-legal officer was present at the public hospital to conduct the post-mortem,” he regretted. The alleged killer has been arrested and a probe into the case has been initiated.