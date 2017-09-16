Sat September 16, 2017
Karachi

September 16, 2017

26 staffers of city warden dept sacked

Twenty-six officials of the Karachi Municipal Corporation’s city warden department have been removed from service on account of long unauthorised absence from duty. The staffers were dismissed on Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s directives under Rule 4 of the Sindh Local Councils E&D Rules 1974. So far, 74 employees of the city warden department have been sacked over unauthorised absence from duty.  The mayor has ordered carrying on with physical scrutiny of employees of other KMC departments also so that action could be taken against absentee officials.

 

