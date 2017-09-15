Pakistan, Afghanistan, US to eliminate Daesh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region, which could best be achieved through information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the tripartite (Pakistan, Afghanistan, United States) counter Daesh and Pak-Afghan bilateral military cooperation meetings were held at the Ministry of Defence, Kabul.A six-member high-level Pakistan military delegation headed by Pakistan Army Director General Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the meetings.
The participants re-affirmed their resolve to continue the fight against the common threat of terrorism. Areas of mutual security interests and concerns were deliberated upon during the interaction.
In the Pak-Afghan bilateral meeting, important issues linked to cross-border fire and attacks, counter-terrorism, coordinated actions on respective sides along the Pak-Afghan border and detainees exchange were discussed.
Both the sides agreed to make progress in line with the commitments made at the recent high-level meetings and formulate an action plan, which will contribute towards improving the security along the Pak-Afghan border through enhanced cooperation. —Sabah
A student of Class 8 on Thursday created panic through aerial firing in the Government MC High School, Gojra. Khurram Arshad of Asghar Colony took a pistol out of his bag and started aerial firing. The accused fled the scene.
