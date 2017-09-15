Indian deputy HC summoned, protest lodged

ISLAMABAD: Director General (SA&SAARC) Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to lodge a protest against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Phuklian Sector, held Kashmir.

According to a message received here, the firing resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians, Muhammad Zahoor, 35, resident of village Dewara, and Reshma Bibi, resident of village Kakran, and injuries to three others. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to-date, the Indian forces have carried out more than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, which resulted in the martyrdom of 32 innocent civilians and injuries to 116, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged the Indian side to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.