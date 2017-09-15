Fri September 15, 2017
September 15, 2017

Karachi jailbreak terrorists escaped to Afghanistan: CTD

KARACHI: Two suspected terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi have escaped to Afghanistan after breaking out of the Karachi prison in June, according to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials.

In a report submitted to the Sindh Home Department, the CTD said the suspects have fled to Afghanistan through the Chaman border in Balochistan. The two under-trial prisoners, Sheikh Muhammad alias Firon and Ahmed Khan alias Manako, were lodged in the jail’s judicial complex for trial when they escaped. According to the CTD sources, the terrorists changed their appearance in the judge’s washroom before the jail break. The CTD said they pursued the terrorists but could not track them. Earlier, they were arrested in 2013 by the CTD for their alleged involvement in dozens of targeted killings across the city.

As many as 12 policemen, including the jail superintendent and deputy jail superintendent, were arrested for criminal neglect.               

