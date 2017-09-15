NAB challenges LHC decision on Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in SC today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday decided to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision of quashing the case of Hudaibiya Paper Mills by filing an appeal against its verdict in the Supreme Court today (Friday).

“The NAB has decided to file a CPLA in the Supreme Court against the judgment of LHC in Hudaibiya Paper Mills Limited case on Friday,” NAB spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim told The News.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had submitted the entire record of Hudaibiya Paper Mills to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case. The JIT formed to probe allegations against the Sharif family in the Panamagate case had recommended that the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case should be reopened.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had earlier decided not to open the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case on the ground that Rawalpindi division bench of the LHC had restrained the accountability court from proceeding in the matter after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family challenged the revival of the references and requested the court to quash the cases.

However, now the NAB has decided to challenge the LHC decision of quashing the case in which Sharif, his family, brother Shahbaz Sharif as well as Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar were main accused with filing the appeal against the decision of the LHC in the Supreme Court.